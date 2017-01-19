RSUTV UHF locations tour 10/19/2013
Tour Guides: Mike Ransom and Emily Elliott. Navigators: Lee Williams and Gary Elliott. RSUTV UHF organizer: Jennifer Sterling.
We visited Kuni's Karate School, Gandhi's alley, City Hall. Raul's poodle apartment, Plots R Us, U62 antenna/transmitter, Spatula City, the evil Channel 8, Kensington Galleria (primary studio), the real Channel 8 KTUL and the Brady Theater to meet Weird Al.
Also see tulsaTVmemories.com for more UHF location info.
16 photos · 496 views