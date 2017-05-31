On the rocks

Seen on my cycle commute home. The sailor on the boat was checked out by Berkeley Fire Department medics. Meanwhile one of the guys on the launch jumped in and swam to shore and worked to untangle lines then swam back to tie the painter onto a tow line.

The BFD firefighter assisted from shore.

Earlier I spent time getting the main halyard disconnected from the sail as it was tangled/jammed below and held the mast steady while others worked to untangle rigging from the rocks.

The boat was successfully retrieved but the wind and waves were stronger than the photo represents (sea foam and spray were blowing across the bike path). There were a lot of ways things could have gone from bad to worse.

