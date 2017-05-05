Red Baron

Folk-art sculpture of the Fokker tri-plane flown by Manfred von Richthofen (The Red Baron).

This is one of many of Berkeley artist Tyler Hoare's salvaged-wood pieces installed on the mud-flats at the edge of San Francisco Bay along Emeryville and Berkeley.

The tri-plane sat on top of an old piling in Emeryville, California for many years until the piling fell a week ago. The damaged sculpture was rescued and pulled onto the shore by volunteers but will need substantial repair.

Here you can read more about the artist and the salvage and rescue.

