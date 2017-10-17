LGP lrg camera 7-17 1

This ultra large-format camera has been sitting on the sales floor of Looking Glass Photography in Berkeley, CA for at least 10 months (first noticed in December of 2016, still there in October, 2017...) and occupies significant floor space, NTM having to detour around it. I doubt tthat it is for sale, as film in this size (20x24 inches, or larger!) is extremely expensive per shot, and very hard to find in the first place... Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 35-200mm ƒ 3.5-4.5 AIs lens (at 35) on Kodak U-Max 400 film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

