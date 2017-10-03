AC Transit 1210 B 4-17 1

AC Transit # 1210, a VanHool A300L, one of only 25 in the fleet, works the northbound 52 line towards UC Village (and my house, across San Pablo Avenue...) near the corner of University Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Way (formerly known as Grove Street...) (usually called Uni & MLK for short... ) near downtown Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AIs lens on Kodak Portra 400 film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

That's a white BMW sedan next to the bus...

