parking slob BBW 3-17 1

This parking slob, driving a Toyota Prius, has parked over the line in the under-store parking lot of the Berkeley Bowl West store in Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon F3HP with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AIs lens on Fujicolor Superia Xtra 800 film. Exposure is in the 1/30 sec @ ƒ 2 range...

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

Done