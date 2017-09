Montana Plate B 3-17 2

The front Montana license plate of the same Honda Element seen previously in my photostream. (three shots back...) seen in an un-remembered location in Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AIs lens on Fujicolor Superia Xtra 800 film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

Done