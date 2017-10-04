AC Transit 1560 B MLK & Uni 4-17 1

AC Transit # 1560, a Gillig Low-Floor G30D102N4 working the northbound 51B line (although at this point of the run, the bus is westbound...) makes a passenger stop at the corner of Uni & MLK in downtown Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AIs lens on Kodak Portra 400 film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

Also seen are a red Ford F-150., a Hyundai Elantra, and an unrecognized (by the poster) silver car, another Ford...

