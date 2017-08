Primrose BOSH 3-17 85mm

A Primrose plant flowers while awaiting sale in the Berkeley, CA Orchard Supply Hardware sore's nursery. Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 85mm ƒ 2 AIs lens on Fujicolor Superia Xtra 800 film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

I finally got the 85mm back, after having put in for repair, (the focus was dragging, and it was almost impossible to focus to infinity...) after 4 months!

Done