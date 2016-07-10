Cal bear lines SH & Center B 10-7-16

Bear Lines # 12361, (the UC Berkeley campus bus system...) a bus on a Freightliner M2 truck chassis working the "Perimeter Line", arrives at the corner of Shattuck Avenue and Center Street in downtown Berkeley, CA to make the connection to the BART system. Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AF-D lens.

Seen behind the Bear Lines bus is an AC Transit VanHool, working the 52 line to UC Village, which will also stop at this side of the street, see next photo for more detail...

There's also an AC Transit Gillig working the 18 line into Albany, CA over on the left side of shot - that line stops across Center Street.

