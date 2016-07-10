Parking slob B 10-7-16 1

This parking slob, driving a 1999 Toyota Camry, has parked over the line into the adjoining space. Admittedly, the white car to photo right is also over the line, but that's no excuse (if you can't fit in the space, find another - there was no shortage on the day seen... ) Seen in a parking lot at 10th and Gilman Streets in Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AF-D lens.

Tomorrow, the D610 posts start another trip, this one to Hong Kong, Thailand (Bangkok...), Germany (Frankfurt), and back to the USA, via Las Vegas. (with a stopover in Helsinki, Finland...)

Done