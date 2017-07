Bell Peppers BBW 11-14

The Bell peppers section of Berkeley Bowl West, a grocery store in southwest Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon F4s with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.8 AF-D lens on Fujichrome Velvia 100 film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

The poster see at least 4 colors - all (probably) the same cultivar, just different amounts of ripeness...

