Montana Plate B 3-17 1

A slightly out of focus ("OOF") Montana state license plate on a Honda Element, seen in Berkeley, CA at an unremembered location. Montana plates are somewhat rare in the SF Bay Area, due to the distance from, and low population of, the state. Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AIs lens on Fujicolor Superia Xtra 800 film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

