Agave flowers EBN B 3-17 1

A member of the Agave genus (unknown [to the poster] which one...) flowers in the East Bay Nursery in Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 85mm ƒ 2 AIs lens on Fujicolor Superia Xtra 800 film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

