Parking slob BOSH 2-17 1 50mm 1.4 Superia Xtra 800

A slightly out of focus (OOF) shot (I rushed the shot...) of a parking slob (NOT the person in the shot...) that parked this BMW 528i over the line into a "No Parking" zone in the Berkeley, CA Orchard Supply Hardware store's parking lot. Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AIs lens on Fujicolor Superia Xtra 800 film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

Can you spell "a-r-r-o-g-a-n-t"? (It won't fit on a CA plate, unfortunately...)

Done