LGP chemichals 10-14

The photo-chemicals section at Looking Glass Photo, a camera store in southwest Berkeley that still see a lot of people with film cameras wanting to do their own developing. (Including the poster's 4x5 work...) Taken by a Nikon F4s with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.8 AF-D lens on Fujichrome Velvia 100 film.

Rather underexposed in-camera, as I hadn't re-set the ISO - exposed at ISO 400!

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

