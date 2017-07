BOSH sheds and cust PU 10-14

The Customer Pick-up warehouse and several garden sheds for sale at the Berkeley, CA Orchard Supply Hardware store. Taken by a Nikon F4s with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.8 AF-D lens on Fujichrome Velvia 100 film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

