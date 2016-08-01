Velvet sage TBG 8-1-16 2

Mexican Bush Sage, AKA:Velvet Sage, Salvia leucantha grows in the Botanic Garden of Tilden Regional Park above Berkeley, CA. This species is a California-native, albeit extreme southern CA. (and has been widely planted elsewhere in CA, especially in the coastal strip...) Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Micro-Nikkor 200mm ƒ AF-D lens.

The poster has also seen this same species planted in Kowloon Park in Hong Kong!

