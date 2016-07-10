AC Transit 1080 SH & Center B 10-7-16

AC Transit # 1080, a VanHool A330 working the northbound 52 line to UC Village in Albany, CA, arrives at the Shattuck and Center Streets stop in Berkeley, CA to pick up passengers. Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AF-D lens.

Also seen, in the background to the left, is another AC Transit bus, in this case a Gillig Low Floor G27D102N4, working the northbound 18 line, also bound into Albany, CA (although by a different route...)

