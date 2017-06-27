new SSL 90 Ang HP5+ 1 6-30-16

The newer Space Sciences Laboratory Building (south wing...) a building of the University of California at Berkeley. Seen above Berkeley, CA (I'm not sure if this building is within the city limits...) Taken by a Graflex Speed Graphic with a Schneider Angulon 90mm ƒ 6.8 lens on Ilford HP-5+ 4x5 film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software. Unknown why this negative turned toward greenish sepia, when the prior shot (scanned on the same pass!) scanned B/W...

Note that there is an older SSL building in back of the photographer...

Note that UC Berkeley is the original University of California campus. All the other campuses are later! (particularly UCLA, which was second - and aped both the school mascot (Cal = Bears, UCLA = Bruins) and the school colors! (Cal = navy blue and gold, UCLA = powder blue and gold...)

