AC Transit FC12 Uni+Mlk 8-1-16

AC Transit # FC!2, a VanHool A300L FC Fuel Cell working the north/west bound 51B line, approaches the corner of MLK and University in downtown Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AF-D lens.

Seen on the inside lane are (left to right...) a Nissan NV200, and a Hyundai Elantra.

Done