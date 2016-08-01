AC Transit 5107 Uni +MLK 8-1-16

AC Transit # 5107, a VanHool A300K from the 2008 purchase (there''s also a 2009 purchase...) works the 25 line in the "A" direction, nearing the corner of MLK and University in Berkeley, CA. The Blick store in the background is no more, having closed in December, 2016... Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AF-D lens.

Also seen are: (left to right, ignoring the rear end at extreme left...) a second-generation Toyota Sequoia, a Mini Cooper, and the front end of an Inernational truck of unrecognized (by the poster) model.

I'm not sure why the sign seems to be saying that the bus is working the A5 line (there's no such AC transit line) - perhaps I caught the sign just as it was going from the line sign to the "Go A's" (or "Go Giants" - the A's were out of contention by August 1st!...) sign

Done