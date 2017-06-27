SSL 360 Nikkor-T HP5+ Berkeley pier 6-30-16

A shot from the patio on the west side of the Space Sciences Laboratory , showing mostly (well, it was supposed to...) the Berkeley pier off the extension of University Avenue in Berkeley, CA also in the shot.. Taken by a Graflex Speed Graphic with a Nikkor-T 360mm ƒ 8 lens (Copal # 1 shutter) on Ilford HP-5+ 4x5 film. Geotag is of location taken from . Developed in Lauder D76.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

This lens always has a Tiffen Haze-2 filter on it. from the looks of the above, a yellow K2 filter might'a cut down on the haze a bit better...

Only about 100 yards of the Berkeley Pier are still maintained — the rest of the pier has been abandoned. The original pier was quite long, as it had to reach water deep enough for the ferry boats it served... (massive dredging being unfeasible back when the pier was built...)

the North tower of the Golden Gate bridge is the only recognizable part of that bridge visible... (FOG horn sound effect...)

