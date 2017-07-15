orchid BOSH 11-14

An orchid of unknown-for=certain variety (to the poster - it looks like a Phalenopsis hybrid to him...) for sale at the Berkeley, CA Orchard Supply Hardware store. Taken by a Nikon F4s with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.8 AF-D lens on Fujichrome Velvia 100 film. Exposure is in the 1/30 sec @ ƒ 1.8 range...

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

This will be my last upload for about 10 days - I'm off to visit the fianceé... I'll follow my usual habit of adding old shots to groups that either I've joined since they were posted, or that missed being added to that group for some reason... (some weren't added due to posting limits on the group in question.)

Done