bee on q, TBG 8-1-16 1

A bee, probably a domestic Honeybee Apis melifera, lands on a flower of unknown (to the poster, possibly a CA-native Lantana...) species in the Botanic Garden of the Tilden Regional Park above Berkeley, CA (the poster isn't sure if this is within the city limits...) Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Micro-Nikkor 200mm ƒ AF-D lens.

Noe: as with most insect shots of mine I'm starting fairly far away, and will move closer, (particularly with bees, I don't want to get the subject mad enough to sting me!) as seen in the next several shots. (some to be posted tomorrow...)

Done