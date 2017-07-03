new SSL 90 Ang HP5+ 2 6-30-16

The north wing of the newer Space Sciences Laboratory (SSL) above the UC Berkeley campus (in back of Lawrence Berkeley Labs, in fact...) in or near (I'm not sure of the city limit in this direction...) the city of Berkeley, CA. (AKA: the People's Republic of Berkeley ) I appear to either have a light leak in this film holder, or to have had poor technique in either a) pulling the dark slide, or b) loading the film into the holder in the first place... Taken by a Graflex Speed Graphic with a Schneider Angulon 90mm ƒ 6.8 lens on Ilford HP-5+ 4x5 film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

