SSL 1 152 Ektar HP5+ LBL

A shot from the patio on the west side of the Space Sciences Laboratory in the Berkeley hills above the Lawrence Hall of Science, seen in lower foreground, with a major portion of Berkeley, most of Emeryville, and a slice of Oakland, CA in the shot. Across the bay is (of course) San Francisco. Taken by a Graflex Speed Graphic with a Ektar 152mm ƒ 4.5 lens (Kodak Supermatic 2 shutter, 1/400 sec max shutter speed...) on Ilford HP-5+ 4x5 film. Geotag is of the LHoS...

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

This will be posted in groups for all the towns/cities mentioned - except for S.F.

