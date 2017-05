AC Transit 1352 Uni + MLK B 1-15-17 2

AC Transit # 1352, a Gillig Low-Floor G27D102N4 working the east/south bound 51B line, crosses MLK at Uni in downtown Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AIs lens on Kodak Portra 400 film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

