AC Transit 1574 B 1-9-17 2

AC Transit # 1574, a Gillig 40 foot Low Floor Hybrid working the "B" direction of the 25 line, crosses the corner of MLK and Uni in Berkeley, CA during the morning. Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 35-200mm ƒ 3.5-4.5 AIs lens on Kodak Portra 400 film. Exact focal length unknown but in the 135-150mm range...

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

There's a potential problem with AC Transit's Gilligs - all the orders are of the Low Floor model, but there's three different transmission, and three different engine, models in the various orders. (At least all the engines are by Cummins...) I don't know if the engine parts are interchangeable, (and if any are, how many...) and the transmission parts definitely aren't... (three different makers...)

