Parking Slob 1200 SPA 6-14-16

A repeat offender parking slob, driving a GMC Savana, has parked the van with the slot line just about bisecting the van into two equal halves, and isn't in straight, either. Seen in Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AF-D lens.

Done