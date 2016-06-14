AC Transit 1008 B 6-14-16

AC Transit # 1008, a VanHool A330 working the southbound 72R line, travels on San Pablo Avenue near Harrison Street in Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AF-D lens.

If anyone from AC Transit sees this, three things:

a) put that red stripe on the front of all the buses, so people at places, where the Rapid line(s) don't stop, don't start to get ready and then get disappointed;

b) make that red of a paint, or decal, that doesn't FADE! (some of the buses [not the one above] have severely faded red...); and

c) ONLY run buses with the red markings on Rapid lines (the poster has seen them on non-Rapid lines...) (conversely, don't run buses without the Rapid marking on Rapid lines - something the poster has also seen...)

