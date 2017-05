Great Egret BAP 1-25-17

A Great Egret, Ardea alba, stands in the South Pool of the Berkeley Aquatic Park in southwest Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 300mm ƒ 4.5 AIs lens on Kodak Portra 400 film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

Done