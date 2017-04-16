Iceplant BAP 12-26-16

A Trailing Iceplant Delosperma cooperi, not to be confused with the much larger-flowered Carpobrotus edulis, also known as "iceplant" on the West Coast of North America. Seen growing in the vicinity of the Berkeley Aquatic Park, in southwest Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 35-200mm ƒ 3.5-4.5 AIs lens (at 35, macro mode) on Kodak Portra 400 film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

Note that the flower is about the size of a USA quarter...

