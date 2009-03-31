Western Grebe display BM

Western Grebe Aechmophorus occidentalis courtship display (yes, there's a second grebe in back of the show-off...) off Ceaser Chavez Park in Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon F4s with a Pro-Optic 500mm ƒ 6.3 mirror lens on Kodak Portra 800 film. Exposure unrecorded, but a very fast shutter speed (1/1000 or 1/2000...) is indicated by the caught water splash... Cropped

The Western Grebe (and Clark's Grebe, the display is very similar...) has one of the most spectacular courtship displays that this 40+ year birder has ever seen, or heard of... I urge you to find a video of it whenever (and whereever...) you can!

I'd suggest starting with:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1XAFo_uVgk

Narrated by David Attenbourough, this is copyrighted by the BBC.

Done