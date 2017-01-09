BFD 1962 UNI MLK B 1-9-17

Berkeley Fire Department # 1956, a Ford F-150 crew cab of the current (2017) generation, a utility truck of some sort, passes the AC Transit stop on the northwest corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and University Avenue (Known by anyone who has to say or write it often as Uni & MLK...) in downtown Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 35-200mm ƒ 3.5-4.5 AIs lens (at 35) on Kodak Portra 400 film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

When he first saw this shot the poster was about to ask "why isn't that parking enforcement officer giving this truck a ticket?", but then he saw that the truck is occupied (and possibly in motion...)

