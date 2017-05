AC Transit 5029 Gilman + 10th 6-14-16

Alameda-Contra Costa Transit ("AC Transit") # 5029, a VanHool A300K working the "A" direction of the 25 line, starts across the intesection of Gilman and Tenth Streets. Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AF-D lens.

In the foreground (slightly out of focus...) is a Chevrolet Impala, of undetermined (by the poster) vintage.

