Shepard mix LGP 12-21-16 2

A German Shepard mix, or a purebred G.S. (I don't remember purebreds having this kind of long fur, though...) comes through Looking Glass Photography. (a camera store in Berkeley, CA...) the camera's on ƒ 1.4 this time, but the dog moved his head just before the shutter fired! Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AIs lens on Kodak Portra 400 film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

Done