AC Transit 1018 B SPA+G 12-16-16

Ac Transit # 1018, a VanHool A330 working the southbound 72R line near the corner of San Pablo Avenue and Gilman Street in Berkeley, CA. Taken from inside the Dollar Store, hence all the reflections. (from the window - I didn't normally carry a polarizing filter at the time...) Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 35-200mm ƒ 3.5-4.5 AIs lens (at 35) on Kodak BW400CN film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

Done