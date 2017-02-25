AC Transit 1022 Uni+MLK 12-16-16

AC Transit # 1022, a VanHool A330 working the south / east bound 51B line, leaves the corner of University Avenue and Martin Luther King, following a Fuel cell bus, probably FC16, towards the University of California Campus in Berkeley, CA. Taken, panning with the bus on this grey day, by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 35-200mm ƒ 3.5-4.5 AIs lens on Kodak BW400CN film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

Done