AC Transit 1213 Uni+MLK 12-16-16

AC Transit # 1213, a VanHool A300L (one of only 27 of the model in the fleet...) working the north / west bound 52 line, arrives at the corner of University Avenue and Martin Luther King in Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 35-200mm ƒ 3.5-4.5 AIs lens on Kodak BW400CN film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

Unknown what happened to the silver car's hood and front, but it looks bad, like something was spilled on it... The black pickup is a Ram ¿1500? of recent vintage.

