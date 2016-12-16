AC Transit 1464 A 12-16-16

AC Transit # 1464, a Gillig Advantage G27D102N4 working the northbound 72R line, has just crossed into Albany on San Pablo Avenue. (see the fence behind the building to the left? It's over the boundary, a creek...) from Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AIs lens on Kodak BW400CN film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

I'll be posting this to groups from both towns, since both are in the picture...

