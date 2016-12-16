 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
AC Transit 1464 A 12-16-16 | by THE Holy Hand Grenade!
Back to group
PRO
Paul Sullivan By: Paul Sullivan

AC Transit 1464 A 12-16-16

AC Transit # 1464, a Gillig Advantage G27D102N4 working the northbound 72R line, has just crossed into Albany on San Pablo Avenue. (see the fence behind the building to the left? It's over the boundary, a creek...) from Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AIs lens on Kodak BW400CN film.

 

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

 

I'll be posting this to groups from both towns, since both are in the picture...

85 views
2 faves
0 comments
Uploaded on February 26, 2017
Some rights reserved