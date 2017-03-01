AC Transit 1560 B SPA+G 12-16-16

AC Transit # 1560, a Gillig Advantage G30D102N4 Hybrid working the southbound 72 line, near the corner of San Pablo Avenue and Gilman Street in Berkeley, CA. I have exited the Dollar Store, and was walking around the building back home to Albany, CA (all of two blocks from here...) - this is taken from about a meter to camera front of where the prior shot was taken... Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 35-200mm ƒ 3.5-4.5 AIs lens (at 35) on Kodak BW400CN film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

