Gilman Auto B 12-16-16

Gilman Auto, a garage (formerly a gas station...) on San Pablo Avenue at Harrison Street in Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 35-200mm ƒ 3.5-4.5 AIs lens (at around 135...) on Kodak BW400CN film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

