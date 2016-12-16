AC Transit FC16 Uni+MLK B 12-16-16

AC Transit # FC16, a VanHool A300L FC Fuel Cell-powered bus working the east / south bound 51B line, pulls into the corner of University and Martin Luther King, JR. Way (Known to all Berkeley and the surrounding towns' residents as Uni & MLK...) in Downtown Berkeley, CA. The University in question is the University of California, Berkeley, the first of the UC campuses. Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 35-200mm ƒ 3.5-4.5 AIs lens (at 35) on Kodak BW400CN film.My exposure was in the 1/60 sec range on this grey day...

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

