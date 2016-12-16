AC Transit 1363 Uni+MLK B 12-16-16

Alameda-Contra Costa Transit (AC Transit) # 1363, a 2013 Gillig Advantage G27D102N4 working the 51B line, approaches the passenger stop at University Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Way. (Known by any local who has to write or say it more than once a day as "Uni and MLK"!) Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AIs lens on Kodak BW400CN film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

