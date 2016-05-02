UNIFI 28 footer B 5-2-16

A "Unfi" tractor (a Freightliner Cascadia day-cab) and a 28' reefer trailer, (a Kidron, first time I've noticed this brand...) seen on University Avenue at Martin Luther King, Jr. Way. (known to locals as Uni and MLK...) There is a white Nissan, model unrecognized (by the poster...) on the extreme right. Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AF-D lens.

Unknown (by the poster, at least...) if this truck is going towards a delivery or away from one – and where that delivery was...

The "Blick" art supply store in the background had either gone out-of-business or moved by 2-1-17, BTW

Done