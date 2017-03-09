Shepard mix LGP 12-21-16 1

A German Shepard mix, or a purebred G.S. (I don't remember purebreds having this kind of long fur, though...) comes through Looking Glass Photography. (a camera store in Berkeley, CA...) I apparently had the lens on an outdoor ƒ stop (probably ƒ 8...) and the shutter speed for that stop was apparently 1/8 to 1/15 of a second (camera was in Aperture-Priority AE...) - the camera stayed still, but the dog looked around when he/she (the photographer didn't look...) heard the first curtain fire... Taken by a Nikon F3 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AIs lens on Kodak Portra 400 film.

Scanned into computer by an Epson V700, with the Epson software.

Yes, that's dust by the dog's hind leg...

