AC Transit 2005 B 5-11-16

AC Transit # 2005, a VanHool AG300 articulated working the 52 line to UC Village, (seen faintly on the front windsheild, better on the side route-board...) prepares to cross Gilman Street on San Pablo Avenue in Berkeley, CA, and make a passenger stop behind camera. Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AF-D lens.

A number of this model bus have already been retired by AC Transit... (with later numbers than this one!)

Also seen is a 2005 Toyota RAV-4, on the right of the bus.

