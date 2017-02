AC Transit 1363 B 5-1-16

AC Transit # 1363, a Gillig Advantage G27D102N4 working the 88 line, makes a passenger stop at Martin Luther King, Jr. Way and University Avenue (usually known as MLK & Uni by residents...) near downtown Berkeley, CA. (AKA: "The People's Republic of Berkeley") Another AC Transit bus is seen on the right side of frame. Taken by a Nikon D610 at ISO 400 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.45 AF-D lens.

