AC Transit FC14 B 5-2-16

AC Transit # FC14, a VanHool A300L FC fuel cell working the northbound 51B line, starts crossing the corner of Uni and MLK in Berkeley, CA. Taken by a Nikon D610at ISO 400 with a Nikkor 50mm ƒ 1.4 AF-D lens.

One of the few times that the poster recalls seeing two AC Transit buses in numeric sequential order... (albeit reverse order...)

